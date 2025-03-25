Company forced to recall Kera candy after paying fine of VND125 million

The Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Food Safety yesterday announced to impose an administrative fine of VND125 million (US$4,874) on Chi Em Rot Company which was forced to recall Kera vegetable candy.

Following a directive from the Food Safety Department under the Ministry of Health, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Food Safety initiated an unannounced inspection of Chi Em Rot Company at 144-146-148 Street 11 in An Phu Ward of Thu Duc City.

During the inspection, the company presented all requisite legal documentation, including a manufacturing and packaging agreement with Asia Life Joint Stock Company at 18/99 Nguyen Van Linh Street in EaTu Commune of Dak Lak Province’s Buon Ma Thuot City.

To ascertain product compliance, samples of the Supergreens Gummies dietary supplement (or Kera candy) were submitted for analysis to the National Institute for Food Safety and Hygiene.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Food Safety has so far determined that the product label on the self-declared file and the actual label of the Supergreens Gummies supplementary food product do not include all the required information on the product label.

Furthermore, laboratory analysis revealed several labeling discrepancies. Specifically, sorbitol, a detected ingredient, was not listed on the product label.

Additionally, the citric acid additive lacked the required classification of additive groups, and the apple flavoring component failed to specify its origin as either natural or artificial. These omissions and inaccuracies represent significant non-compliance with labeling regulations.

The self-declared product file contained nutritional value indicators for energy, protein, total sugar, carbohydrates, total fat, and sodium that were inconsistent with the information on the product label. As a result, Chi Em Rot Company was fined VND125 million and required to recall the product.

By Giao Linh - Translated by Dan Thuy