Indonesian firms export first batch of Oolong tea to Vietnam

Indonesia’s PT Perkebunan Nusantara (PTPN) Group and PT Suntory Garuda Beverage have kicked off their maiden export of Oolong tea to Vietnam.

Indonesia’s PT Perkebunan Nusantara (PTPN) Group and PT Suntory Garuda Beverage have kicked off their maiden export of Oolong tea to Vietnam.

This milestone marks the beginning of a strategic collaboration between the two corporations to supply high-quality raw materials for ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages across Asia.

The joint work for the export began in 2021 and underwent various preparation stages, including trials, assessments, and audits.

The Oolong tea produced by PTPN Group has met the Indonesian National Standard (SNI) and passed pesticide content assessment with 268 required active ingredients. In Vietnam, the tea will be utilised by Suntory Pepsico Vietnam Beverage to create ready-to-drink products.

Suntory, a Japanese consumer packaged goods company established in 1923, is renowned for its leading packaged beverage brands such as TEA , Ribena, and Okky Jelly Drink. PTPN Group manages over 23,000 hectares of tea plantations in Indonesia, with an annual production capacity of 50,000 tons or accounting for 40 percent of the national production.