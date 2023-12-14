Implementation of global compact for safe, orderly, regular migration reviewed

Chief of Mission of the International Organisation of Migration (IOM) in Vietnam Park Mi-hyung has applauded the country’s efforts in implementing the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM).

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

She said that the Vietnamese Goernment has taken proactive steps towards a greener and more sustainable future.

Addressing a conference to review the implementation of the GCM in Hanoi on December 13, the official underlined that the dialogue and comprehensive cooperation on international migration has become more urgent and important than ever in the context of the increasing number of international migrants and the complicated situation of human trafficking in the world.

She expressed her hope that priority issues will be identified to improve the effectiveness of the implementation of the agreement in the coming time.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet highlighted the significance of the event, affirming that international migration is always an inseparable part of the global economic, political and social life and is rapidly increasing in number.

Viet praised endeavors made by ministries, agencies, and localities in implementing the agreement, saying that they achieved numerous positive outcomes.

He proposed discussing measures to further increase legal and safe migration channels for people; prevent illegal migration and human trafficking; safeguard migrants against unsafe migration traps; minimise vulnerability and protect the rights and legitimate interests of migrants in the context of the alarming trend of online fraud.

The conference focused on reviewing the implementation of the GCM, and discussing solutions to address the rise of online fraud and cross-border human trafficking in recent times.

Participants also mentioned some matters that Vietnam should pay attention to in the coming time, including establishing a national database on migration, improving the ability of those working on international migration, and setting up support channels for Vietnamese workers abroad.

According to the UN’s forecast, the number of migrants could rise to 405 million by 2050, accounting for 7 percent of the global population.

|With the adoption of the GCM in December 2018, countries have collectively recognized that migration is a source of prosperity, innovation, and sustainable development in a globalized world.

Vietnamplus