Illegal demolition, subdivision of old villas in HCMC timely addressed

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has issued a directive on supervising, managing and protecting old villas, particularly those built before 1975.

An old villa in HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

As disclosed by the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on February 4, the Municipal Department of Construction would coordinate with the Thu Duc City People's Committee and district-level People's Committees to strengthen inspections and supervision of construction order management for old villas.

They are responsible for close management to promptly detect, prevent and handle any illegal demolition or subdivision of old villas.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has also assigned the Municipal Department of Planning and Architecture to review requests related to villa classification to update and submit reports for the city's consideration, and complete restructuring of the Villa Classification Council to ensure compliance with regulations before February 28.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong