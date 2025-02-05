Ho Chi Minh City

Illegal demolition, subdivision of old villas in HCMC timely addressed

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has issued a directive on supervising, managing and protecting old villas, particularly those built before 1975.

Villa.jpg
An old villa in HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

As disclosed by the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on February 4, the Municipal Department of Construction would coordinate with the Thu Duc City People's Committee and district-level People's Committees to strengthen inspections and supervision of construction order management for old villas.

They are responsible for close management to promptly detect, prevent and handle any illegal demolition or subdivision of old villas.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has also assigned the Municipal Department of Planning and Architecture to review requests related to villa classification to update and submit reports for the city's consideration, and complete restructuring of the Villa Classification Council to ensure compliance with regulations before February 28.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Villa Classification Council inspections and supervision old villas illegal demolition and subdivision

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn