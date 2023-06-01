Huynh Van Thanh appointed HCMC Natural Resources, Environment Vice Director

Chief of Office of Ho Chi Minh City Natural Resources and Environment Department Huynh Van Thanh was appointed as Vice Director of the city Department of Natural Resources and Environment.

As of Thursday morning, June 1, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong chaired a ceremony to present appointment decisions of the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to Vice Director of the City Department of Natural Resources and Environment Huynh Van Thanh and Deputy Head of Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board Bui Anh Huan.

Mr. Huynh Van Thanh was born in 1969. His hometown is Dong Thap Province. He had a Master's degree in Public Administration, Construction Engineer and Bachelor's degree in Economics; and he graduated from a training course on advanced-level political theory.

Mr. Bui Anh Huan was born in 1984 in Ho Chi Minh City. He had a Master's degree in Urban Transport Development and graduated from a training course on advanced-level political theory. Previously, Mr. Bui Anh Huan got the position of Director of the Investment Preparation Division under the HCMC Urban Railway Management Board.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong congratulated the newly-appointed personnel; and believed that Mr. Thanh who has years of experience will contribute to the city’s development in general and the development of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Natural Resources and Environment in particular in coming time.

Besides, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong believed that Mr. Bui Anh Huan would continue to fulfill the assigned tasks.