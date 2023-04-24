Hung Kings’ death anniversary commemorated in Canada, Germany

The Vietnamese Embassy in Canada on April 23 hosted a ceremony to commemorate the death anniversary of Hung Kings, the legendary founders of the nations.

It contributes to maintaining the cultural identity and educating the Vietnamese community especially young people, about the national tradition.

The event saw the in-person participation of more than 100 overseas Vietnamese in the eastern provinces of Canada, and the online attendance of representatives of the Canada-Vietnam Association’s chapters across the country.

Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Cao Phong said the unique practice of worshipping Hung Kings shows gratitude to ancestors, and expresses the unity, strong will and solidarity which has helped the nation overcome many difficulties to achieve great achievements like today.

Julie Nguyen, a member of the Canada-Vietnam Association’s chapter in Toronto, said the event offered a chance for OVs to strengthen solidarity, thus building a closer and stronger community.

In recent times, the embassy has worked as a bridge connecting Vietnamese communities in Canada, Phong said.

Through the embassy, Vietnamese-Canadian scientists will make more contributions to the homeland’s development, while many exchange and support activities between OVs in Canada and people in the homeland will be held in the coming time, the diplomat said

A project to teach the Vietnamese language will be re-started in order to educate Vietnamese expats in the North American nation about the cultural tradition, he added.

The same day, a similar event was organized in Sachsen state’s Leipzig city by the Vinh Phu association of fellow-countrymen, with the support of the Vietnamese Embassy and dozens of Vietnamese organizations and associations in Germany.

Do Mai Dang, chairman of the Vinh Phu association of fellow-countrymen in Germany, said that the Vietnamese community in the European nation always work hard on preserving and promoting the precious tradition of the nation.

Ambassador Vu Quang Minh highlighted the fruitful development of Vietnam – Germany relations, saying that the Vietnamese community in Germany has made significant contributions to the bilateral ties.

He called on OVs in the country to be more united and do their best to make more contributions to the homeland’s development.

Dr. Gabriele Goldfuß, Director of the Department of Foreign Affairs of Leipzig city, spoke highly of contributions of the Vietnamese community to the German city’s development.

She took this occasion to wish the friendship between twinned cities - Leipzig of Germany and Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam - as well as between the two nations stronger development.