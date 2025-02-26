Hundreds rally to construct sandbag barrier to protect My Khe Beach.

Over 350 people, including soldiers, local militias, and youth, were mobilized to place 21,000 sandbags to create a temporary barrier to mitigate coastal erosion at My Khe Beach in Tinh Khe Commune, Quang Ngai City, on the morning of February 26.

In recent days, the high tide and erosion have damaged and washed away hundreds of meters of land along My Khe Beach in Tinh Khe Commune of Quang Ngai City in the central coastal province of Quang Ngai.

The People's Committee of Quang Ngai City, the Quang Ngai City Military Command, local youth, and the Quang Ngai Urban Environment Joint Stock Company have been helping residents address the coastal erosion.

The coastal erosion at My Khe Beach has extended more than 500 meters and is getting worse. The erosion has created sand walls measuring over one meter high. Various forces, including youth groups and residents, are working together to use sand-filled bags to create stable structures to limit further erosion. The sandbags are stacked on top of each other in multiple layers to minimize erosion.

Vice Chairman of the Quang Ngai City People's Committee, Nguyen Lam, said that these days, the high tide has caused erosion along a 500-meter section of My Khe Beach. The erosion extends further inland, affecting infrastructure, the landscape, and the daily lives of the people.

On the morning of February 26, the city mobilized more than 350 people, along with 3 excavators, 150 shovels, and 21,000 sandbags to build a temporary barrier to divert moving water and prevent coastal erosion.

The sandbag barrier is expected to be completed on the evening of February 26.

Workers of Quang Ngai Urban Environment Joint Stock Company help residents address the coastal erosion.

By Nguyen Trang—Translated by Kim Khanh