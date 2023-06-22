Hundreds of people join hands to stamp out forest fire

Hundreds of local inhabitants, local authorities, and firefighters of Thuong Loc Commune joined hands to put out the fire yesterday.

Mr. Nguyen Hai, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Thuong Loc Commune in the Central Province of Ha Tinh’s Can Loc District said that at nearly 2 p.m. on the same day, a forest fire broke out in the Thung Bang hill area in Son Binh village.

Immediately after receiving the news, hundreds of people including police officers, soldiers, local authorities and local residents rushed to the forest joining hands to put out the fire.

Hot weather and strong winds caused the fire to quickly spread over dozens of hectares of trees. The intensely hot weather and mountainous terrain made people bump into difficulties in putting out the fire.

The forest fire that raged for five hours was finally extinguished at 5 PM.

The fire swallowed up hectares of 2.5 to 5-year-old acacia melaleuca trees and 6 to 7-year-old rubber trees.

Currently, some people were sent to the forest to prevent the risk of fire outbreaks again.

The cause of the forest fire and the extent of the damage are being investigated by local authorities.

Authorities across the country have taken measures to prevent forest fires in the ongoing dry season.