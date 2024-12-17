HOZO 4th edition - 2024: Beyond a music festival

"HOZO International Music Festival has established its own unique path: honoring and developing indigenous traditional music while integrating contemporary sounds," said Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Thi My Liem, Vice President of HCMC Music Association.

A large number of local and international attendees participate in the festival.

A spotlight on indigenous identity

Over the past weekend, the HOZO Super Fest 2024, part of the 4th HOZO International Music Festival, left a lasting impression on HCMC residents and tourists, despite challenging weather conditions. Amidst the lively, youthful contemporary performances, HOZO consistently showcased artistic expressions deeply rooted in local culture, exploring the pure melodies and sounds from Vietnam’s three regions, as well as musical influences from around the world.

Notable highlights included the energetic rock vibes of Ly Keo Chai (Southern Vietnam fishermen’s work song) by Pham Anh Khoa, the heartfelt Nang Tho Xu Hue (The muse of Hue) performed by Hien Thuc, and a fresh take on traditional Xam singing, where the Saigon Pops Orchestra, conducted by Tran Nhat Minh, Luu Quang Minh, and Nguyen Quang Hung, blended classical instruments with modern musical styles.

Rock bands like Buc Tuong, Ngu Cung, Mun Go, and Hai Bot brought a fresh energy, blending modern rock with traditional elements while staying true to the essence of the genre. Some bands creatively incorporated traditional instruments such as sao truc (Vietnamese bamboo flute), dan tranh (16-string zither), and dan bau (one-string gourd zither) into their rock performances. Songs like My Chau, Sai Gon di, and O Quy Ho took on a new, captivating life, with each piece, whether classical or modern, given its own chance to shine.

The audience was also captivated by N'famady Kouyate and his band from the UK, who energized the stage with a unique blend of modern instruments and the traditional sounds of the balafon and Mandingue music from West Africa. Each performance was a whirlwind of music, seamlessly mixing the old and the new. The excitement reached a peak when the Osoko band, joined by singers from various countries, delivered a stunning fusion of Afrobeat, jazz, highlife, and funk, all infused with rich African traditions. The passion for music created a powerful bond between 250 artists from around the world and the audience, embodying the spirit of HOZO 2024’s theme "One World, One Beat."

Elevating value, creating distinction

Over its four editions, HOZO has become Vietnam's only international community music event, renowned for its spirit of generosity, offering free access to the public. For HOZO 2024, the three-day HOZO Super Fest featured two stages on Nguyen Hue Walking Street, alongside a diverse array of experiential activities, culinary delights, and forums running day and night, attracting around 200,000 visitors.

Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of the People's Committee of HCMC, commented, “After four successful editions, HOZO has become a distinctive mark of HCMC, creating a space for creativity that connects international friends to celebrate and promote the unique cultural values of each country. The continuous innovation of HOZO plays a key role in advancing the strategic development of HCMC's cultural industry.”

Composer Huy Tuan, the program's artistic director, proudly shared that HOZO 2024 went beyond being just a music festival. It created meaningful forums where international experts, emerging talents, and industry professionals could meet, exchange ideas, and explore new directions. This marks an important step toward the professionalization of the performance industry and contributes to the growth of the cultural sector.

The event featured several insightful forums, including discussions on topics such as: Developing Vietnam's music industry as part of the cultural industry development plan through 2030; Education and business in music - From theory to practice; Understanding the artist management team: Who are they? What do they do? How do they work?; The return of reality TV shows and their impact on artists; and Talent development and business in the live music industry.

People's Artist Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports, highlighted that HOZO aims to expand its reach by collaborating with major global music festivals to establish itself as a key international cultural event. "While embracing global trends, HOZO remains committed to preserving its unique identity by focusing on local cultural values and fostering young talent," she emphasized.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Thuy Doan