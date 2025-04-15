Housing policies aid those affected by Ninh Thuan nuclear project

Housing policies are being implemented to provide benefits to individuals and communities affected during the implementation phase of the Ninh Thuan nuclear power project.

Ninh Thuan 1 Nuclear Power Plant covering an area of approximately 65 hectares is slated for construction in Vinh Truong village

In a concerted effort to maintain the schedule of the Ninh Thuan Nuclear Power Project, the Ninh Thuan Provincial People's Committee is urgently collaborating with central ministries and agencies to finalize site clearance, resettlement procedures, and measures to stabilize the lives of those residing in the project zone. Significantly, a suite of specialized policies will be implemented to provide assistance to the thousands of individuals directly impacted by the project's progression.

The resettlement area must be a livable place

Director Ho Xuan Ninh of the Department of Industry and Trade of Ninh Thuan Province said that at the 8th session, the 15th National Assembly issued Resolution No. 174/2024/QH15, resolving to continue implementing the investment policy of the Ninh Thuan Nuclear Power Project. Immediately after that, Ninh Thuan Province was assigned by the Central Government to complete the site clearance work for the project area in 2025 and strive to complete the project investment and construction work before December 31, 2030, and no later than December 31, 2031.

Director of the Ninh Thuan Province Land Fund Development and Investment Project Management Board Pham Minh Tam has provided details regarding the Ninh Thuan Nuclear Power Project, which includes the Ninh Thuan 1 and Ninh Thuan 2 Nuclear Power Plants. Specifically, the Ninh Thuan 1 Nuclear Power Plant covering an area of approximately 65 hectares is slated for construction in Vinh Truong Village in Phuoc Dinh Commune of Thuan Nam District. The implementation of this project will necessitate the relocation of 617 households, affecting over 2,900 individuals. The estimated total cost for compensation, support measures, and the construction of resettlement infrastructure is approximately VND6,450 billion (US$249.02 million).

Meanwhile, the Ninh Thuan 2 Nuclear Power Plant project with an area of over 54 hectares in Thai An village of Ninh Hai District requires 844 households with more than 2,300 people to be relocated. The cost of compensation, support and construction of works to serve resettlement is about VND6,560 billion. According to the People's Committee of Ninh Thuan Province, up to now, the province has developed a plan to build two resettlement areas with an area of 920 hectares in Thuan Nam and Ninh Hai districts to serve the relocation of 1,461 households to new places. The area of each plot of land in the resettlement area ranges from 200-300 square meters.

Currently, the authority in Ninh Thuan Province has engaged experts of leading institutions, including University of Architecture of Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi University of Architecture, and the Vietnam Urban Planning and Development Association, by sending them official documentation. This proactive measure aims to solicit expert consultation on adjusting the planning of the two designated resettlement areas, with the overarching goal of ensuring the creation of truly habitable and sustainable communities for the relocated residents.

Ensuring social security for local affected people

According to Deputy Director Nguyen Hoang Son of the Ninh Thuan provincial Department of Finance, immediately after the National Assembly issued Resolution 174 to restart the Nuclear Power Plant, the Ninh Thuan Provincial Party Committee with the entire machinery of local state have taken action, focusing on disseminating the project investment policy. Most civil servants, party members and people of all walks of life, especially people in the area where the two nuclear power plants will be built, are in high agreement, have stable thoughts, and are ready to hand over land to implement the project.

Also according to Deputy Director Nguyen Hoang Son, to implement the nuclear power plant project, the National Assembly has also issued a resolution approving a number of special mechanisms and policies to directly support people in the project area. In particular, the compensation and resettlement support policy when reclaiming people's land to build a nuclear power plant is at the highest level according to regulations multiplied by 1.5 times.

Individuals possessing land in the project area who lack a land use right certificate but qualify for one will still be entitled to compensation, support, and resettlement policies when the State reclaims the land.

Furthermore, the People's Committee of Ninh Thuan Province is formulating mechanisms and policies to present to the Government aimed at assisting residents in the project area with health insurance, education, vocational training, and livelihood support. This initiative is intended to foster greater trust and agreement among the community regarding the transition and relocation necessary for the implementation of national policy.

By Tien Thang - Translated by Anh Quan