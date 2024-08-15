National

Hotline between Vietnam People's Army, Royal Cambodian Armed Forces operational

A hotline between the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) and the High Command of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) was put into use on August 15.

hotline-938.jpg.webp
Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the VPA Sen. Lieut. Gen. Huynh Chien Thang signs a document on putting the hotline between the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army and the High Command of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces into use (Photo: VNA)

The hotline is expected to contribute to improving the efficiency of defence external affairs, and promoting friendship, solidarity and cooperation.

Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the VPA Sen. Lieut. Gen. Huynh Chien Thang said that Vietnam always values and prioritises the continuous strengthening and development of its good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability with Cambodia.

According to the officer, defence cooperation has been developing in a comprehensive and more effective manner, affirming its position as one of the important pillars in bilateral relations.

General Vong Veasna, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the RCAF, affirmed that the operation of the hotline will contribute to fostering the relationship between the two armies.

Vietnamlus

Tags

Hotline General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army High Command of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces Cambodia Vietnam#

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn