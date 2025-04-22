Hotels in city center fully booked for National Reunification holiday

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism yesterday launched a series of activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025).

By the current time, 1 to 5-star hotels in the downtown area of Ho Chi Minh City, notably District 1, District 4, Nha Rong Wharf area have reached occupancy rates of 95 percent to 100 percent.

Numerous luxury hotels have already been fully booked for the peak period from April 27 to May 1.

Tourists are encouraged to select accommodations in areas near the city center such as District 3, District 5, Binh Thanh District, Phu Nhuan District and Tan Binh District because these areas are easy to access the center of Ho Chi Minh City where the main festivities will take place as well as has various forms of public transportation.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, this is a meaningful occasion for the city’s tourism sector to spread gratitude and honor historical values.

International tourists visit Can Gio District.

On this occasion, the municipal Department of Tourism is also collaborating with travel companies to introduce a variety of cultural and historical tours, ranging from short inner-city journeys to longer trips connecting with neighboring provinces of Ho Chi Minh City.

These tour products are designed to suit a variety of tourists, including students, the elderly and international visitors. Additionally, the department launched thematic tours associated with the museum system, architectural heritage, and night tours at the Ho Chi Minh City Museum.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, stated that the launch of this series of activities ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification aims to attract more visitors to Ho Chi Minh City and increase tourist spending.

Head of the Tourism Resource Planning and Development Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Thanh Thao said that they are urgently developing new tourism products that help travelers explore cultural and historical depths as well as enjoy immersive experiences beyond basic sightseeing, creating a distinctive highlight for this commemorative occasion.

Some notable tours include community tourism in Thanh An Island Commune in Can Gio District, and tourism experience in Hoc Mon District.

Tourists enjoy a cultural performance at the Cu Chi Tunnels Historic Site.

In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City tourism industry is also offering big discounts for inner-city tours, city tours associated with historical theme, special room rates for hotels with standards of three stars or more, and OCOP (One Commune One Product) products specifically designed with branding to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong