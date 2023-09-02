Hot-air balloon performance, cultural activities celebrates National Day in HCMC

A hot air balloon celebrating the 78th anniversary of National Day (September 2) was held on Nguyen Thien Thanh Street in Thu Duc City’s Thu Thiem Ward, HCMC this morning.

The event includes performances of many colorful hot air balloons, including a giant one with a height of 18 meters and diameter of 14 meters carrying a national flag flying high in the sky over the city.

The show will take place from 6 am to 9 am and from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm on September 2-3.

In addition, a series of cultural, sports, and art programs will be held in Ho Chi Minh City to celebrate the 78th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

HCMC will perform stunning fireworks to celebrate National Day. Accordingly, a high-range firework display will be set off from the tunnel crossing the Saigon River (Thu Thiem tunnel) in Thu Duc City. A low-range firework display will be organized in Dam Sen Cultural Park in District 11. The fireworks performances will be displayed for 15 minutes, from 9 pm to 9:15 pm on September 2.

A special art program featuring performances of music, dragon and kylin dance, and traditional martial arts will take place in Nguyen Hue walking street in District 1.

An annual exhibition displaying 93 ink-wash paintings by 40 artists is held at the HCMC Fine Arts Association. The artworks reflect a wide range of topics, covering landscapes, culture, people, and daily life. The event will run until September 6.