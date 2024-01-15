Homeland Spring, gathering for Vietnamese expatriates on Tet to take place HCMC

The annual “Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring), a gathering for Vietnamese people living abroad on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, will be organized in HCMC on February 1-2, 2024.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang, Chairwoman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The statement was made at a press conference which was held by the State Committee on Overseas Vietnamese Affairs in collaboration with the HCMC People’s Committee with the participation of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang, Chairwoman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs; and Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan.

The program affirms the close relationship between the country and the overseas Vietnamese community, demonstrates the Party's and State's attention to caring for the overseas Vietnamese, and encourages them to extend their love for the country and preserve the cultural identity, traditions, and Vietnamese language.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s CommitteeVo Van Hoan speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

State President Vo Van Thuong will beat the drum to kick off the 2024 “Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring).

The State President and his spouse will meet and extend Lunar New Year greetings to the delegates at the Homeland Spring, and attend incense offerings in memory of Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang, a tradition to release live carp to give Ong Cong-Ong Tao (Land Genie and the Kitchen Gods) a ride to Heaven to deliver an annual report on the household's activities to the God of Heaven on the 23rd day of the last month of the Lunar New Year.

Speaking at the press conference, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s CommitteeVo Van Hoan said that the city will organize a number of activities, including a tour on metro line 1, a program on connecting localities, a forum on Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on special mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC, a meeting to honor the love of the overseas Vietnamese toward the homeland and their outstanding contribution to the national development and the growth of HCMC.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh