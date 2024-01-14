Lifestyle

Early Tet holidays in France

SGGP

Many overseas Vietnamese have planned to return to their homeland to celebrate the Tet holidays while the Vietnamese associations in France have organized festivals to celebrate Tet holidays.

cn1e-922jpg-9558.jpg
Ms. Vu Tra Mi, owner of Chez Tra Mi restaurant in Paris, at Tet Festival at Pavillon Baltard

The winter vacations in France will start on February 10 (on the first day of the first month of the lunar calendar) for two weeks. Overseas Vietnamese are eager to return to the country for the Lunar New Year celebration.

The "Journée de Banh Chung (square glutinous rice cake) 2024" (Day of Banh Chung 2024) event will be held at the Vietnam Cultural Center in France on January 28 by the Vietnamese Student Association in Toulouse (the Association of Vietnamese Students of Toulouse – AEVTL). Young overseas Vietnamese will have a chance to participate in cooking Banh Chung, music performances, and folk games.

One of the much-awaited events is a Tet fair which is scheduled to be held at Thanh Binh Jeune Supermarket in Paris on January 27-28. It has become a tradition, Thanh Binh Jeune Supermarket also revives the Vietnamese Tet atmosphere with miniatures of street food carts, and music performances, and designs miniature scenes for visitors to take check-in photos.

In addition, the Association of Vietnamese People in France (UGVF) will organize a Tet Festival at Pavillon Baltard in the outskirts of Paris on February 3. It is regarded as a Tet market with the largest scale covering an area of around 3,000 square meters featuring a series of activities, such as a food fair, music shows, folk games, and others.

Vu Tra Mi, owner of Chez Tra Mi restaurant in Paris, and members of the Tam Duyen group said that they have prepared many delicious dishes, likely grilled chicken, grilled meat, beef stew in red wine sauce, braised meat, cha gio (Vietnamese spring rolls), beef Stir Fry with noodles, and handicraft products to present to customers at the market.

cn8b-5398jpg-4825.jpg
At the Tet Festival at Pavillon Baltard

As Tet approaches, restaurants are usually busy with a plethora of orders of Banh Chung, gio lua (Vietnamese pork sausage), braised meat, onion pickles, and other food for Tet. Although they are very busy, everyone in the group is very interested in wearing Ao ba ba (ba ba blouse) and Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) when cooking and serving clients, Tra My said.

In addition, local supermarkets such as Leclerc, Carrefour, and Lidl have also sold food for Tet holidays to attract Vietnamese customers during the Lunar New Year.

The Tet Festival at Pavillon Baltard only lasts one day. Therefore it attracts a large number of people. This year’s event will see food stalls introducing larger amounts of dishes and services to draw visitors.

By Lam Van – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

overseas Vietnamese Tet holidays Vietnam Cultural Center in France Vietnamese Student Association in Toulouse Association of Vietnamese Students of Toulouse – AEVTL Thanh Binh Jeune Supermarket Association of Vietnamese People in France (UGVF) Tet Festival at Pavillon Baltard

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn