Homeland Spring, gathering for Vietnamese expatriates on Tet held in HCMC

The annual “Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring), a gathering for Vietnamese people living abroad on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, was held in HCMC on February 2 with the participation of State President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse.

State President Vo Van Thuong delivers a speech at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the Presidential Office Le Khanh Hai, Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Organization Hoang Dang Quang, Chairwoman of the NA's Committee of Social Affairs Nguyen Thuy Anh, Deputy Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee Le Hai Binh, along with State and Party leaders, former leaders, Overseas Vietnamese (OVs), officials and armed forces' soldiers and people in the city.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang, Chairwoman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang, Chairwoman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs said that this is the third time that the "Homeland Spring" program has been organized in HCMC. The program affirms the close relationship between the country and the overseas Vietnamese community and demonstrates the Party's and State's attention to caring for the overseas Vietnamese. The program welcomed 1,500 overseas Vietnamese from all over the world who returned home to celebrate Tet and millions of compatriots who were watching the program from abroad.

A singing performance at the event

The “Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring) 2024 presented to delegates popular songs honoring patriotism, beautiful country and HCMC, dance performances, and Ao dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) fashion show.

In his speech at the meeting, State President Vo Van Thuong emphasized OVs' important role in connecting Vietnam and the world, their great contributions to the development of the country, building Vietnam's image abroad, and enhancing Vietnam's position and reputation in the international arena.

State President Vo Van Thuong beat the drum to kick off the 2024 “Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring) and extended Lunar New Year greetings to the delegates at the Homeland Spring.

Related News Homeland Spring, gathering for Vietnamese expatriates on Tet to take place HCMC

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh