Holidaymakers urgently return to HCMC after New Year holiday break

Holidaymakers urgently returned to Ho Chi Minh City and the Southeastern localities yesterday after the New Year holiday break, causing serious traffic jams in some places.

Cars got stuck and long lined up on routes heading to Ho Chi Minh City after the New Year holiday break.

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporter said that serious traffic congestion occurred on Rach Mieu Bridge and bridgehead section from Ben Tre Province at 2:30 p.m. on January 1.

Hundreds of cars and motorbikes stood in the traffic congestion and moved very slowly heading to Tien Giang.

A representative of the Traffic Police Office under the Tien Giang Provincial Police said that the unit coordinated with traffic police forces of Ben Tre Province to regulate traffic and guide vehicles following a one-way direction from Ben Tre to Tien Giang. However, the traffic situation on Rach Mieu Bridge and the way leading to this bridge from Ben Tre Province got more congested.

Tien Giang Provincial Traffic Police also requested the BOT toll station of Rach Mieu Bridge to discharge and give priority for vehicles traveling in a direction from Ben Tre to Tien Giang through the station.

On January 1 afternoon, the National Highway 1A, a section through Ben Luc Bridge in Long An Province and the National Highway No.51 heading to Dong Nai Province and Ho Chi Minh City from Ba Ria- Vung Tau Province were still very crowded as numerous vehicles flocked to Ho Chi Minh City after New Year holiday break.

As of January 1 afternoon, people returned to Ho Chi Minh City, causing the crowded traffic situation in the city.

At 5:30 p.m. on the same day, taxis were parked in a row in front of the gateway of Sai Gon Railway Station to pick up passengers, mostly passengers from Phan Thiet in Binh Thuan Province, Da Nang and Quy Nhon in Binh Dinh Province.

Similarly, Mien Tay (Western) Coach Station was busy handling around 23,540 turns of passengers, an increase of nearly 113 percent compared to the same period last year.

The representative of the Mien Dong (Eastern) Coach Station reported that the station served around 3,000 passengers on the last day of the New Year holiday break.

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong