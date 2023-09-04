Holidaymakers return to HCMC, causing traffic jams in many expressways

After three days of the four-day National Day holiday, people from Mekong Delta provinces have started returning to Ho Chi Minh City and provinces in the Southeastern region, causing long lines of vehicles and traffic congestion.

Specifically, the Rach Mieu bridge connecting the Mekong Delta provinces of Tien Giang and Ben Tre and many sections on National Highway No.1, Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong, Trung Luong - My Thuan highways have been congested as everyone came back to HCMC and other provinces in the Southeastern region.

The number of vehicles traveling from Ben Tre Province to Ho Chi Minh City was very crowded, causing long lasting traffic jams. The traffic police forces of Tien Giang and Ben Tre provinces have coordinated to regulate traffic giving priority to vehicles traveling from Ben Tre Province to Tien Giang Province. Rach Mieu Bridge BOT Company coordinated with the traffic police in Ben Tre Province to clear congestions at toll stations.

Holidaymakers were not only stuck in traffic jams on the Rach Mieu Bridge but also on a 5-kilometer section of the National Highway 1 from the An Khanh intersection in Ben Tre Province to the Rach Mieu Bridge and from My Thuan Bridge to Dong Tam intersection in Tien Giang Province.

According to the police force in Tien Giang Province, the traffic situation on national highways and Rach Mieu bridge in Tien Giang and Ben Tre provinces will not be better on the night of September 3 and September 4. Police officers were assigned to regulate traffic overnight.

Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong expressway and Trung Luong - My Thuan expressway were also very crowded; thus, in some sections, a long line of vehicles on the road moved very slowly.

In particular, many vehicles ran in the emergency lane on the Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong Expressway, making traffic jams even more serious. Police officers announced that they will extract cameras to give administrative fines to vehicles entering the emergency lane on the Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong Expressway later.

The National Traffic Safety Committee said that traffic accidents continued to increase on the third day of the holiday. Yesterday, there were 32 traffic accidents nationwide, killing 20 people and injuring 26 people. Compared to the same holiday period in 2022, there is an increase of 12 traffic violations, an increase of 7 deaths, and an increase of 12 injuries.

The traffic police force nationwide has handled 8,920 violations, revoked 2,006 driver's licenses, and seized nearly 3,800 vehicles of all types. During the first three days of the holiday, there were 89 traffic accidents nationwide, killing 53 people and injuring 67 people in total. Compared to the same holiday period in 2022, there is an increase of 32 violation cases, 19 deaths, and 21 injuries.

On September 4, the Ministry of Public Security’s Traffic Police Department said that while patroling on highways, the police force handled a group of teenagers riding motorbikes onto the Phap Van - Cau Gie Expressway at noon on September 2.