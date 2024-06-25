Hoanh Mo (Vietnam) – Dongzhong (China) border gate pair officially announced

The border gate pair of Hoanh Mo (Vietnam) – Dongzhong (China), including the customs gate of Bac Phong Sinh- Lihuo, was officially launched on June 25.

Goods are transported through the Hoanh Mo - Dong Zhong Border Gate pair in Quang Ninh province of Vietnam and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China on June 25. (Photo: VNA)

The launching ceremony was jointly held by the People’s Committee of Quang Ninh Province of Vietnam and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China, at the Hoanh Mo Border Gate in Quang Ninh’s Binh Lieu district.

The Hoanh Mo Border Gate hosts the exchange of such products as rattan, cinnamon, pepper, cashew nuts, dried jackfruit, longan, and dried tea, and shoes, and auto parts and accessories.

The announcement of the border gate pair is expected to help shorten transport time and reduce costs for businesses.

Vice Chairman of the Quang Ninh Provincial People’s Committee Vu Van Dien expressed his belief that the event will create an important premise for the two sides to put forth plans, upgrade infrastructure, and attract investment, while facilitating immigration and trade, and stepping up people-to-people exchanges.

He suggested the two sides closely coordinate in planning and management, invest in infrastructure and equipment at the border gate pair, contribute to local socio-economic development, and enhance practical, mutually beneficial cooperation between the localities.

After the ceremony, many batches of goods went through customs clearance procedures.

Vietnamplus