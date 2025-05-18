National

Hoa Binh - Moc Chau Expressway construction project commences

The Northern province of Son La on May 18 commenced the construction project of the Hoa Binh - Moc Chau Expressway, the segment passing through Son La Province.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

The project has its total length of 32.3 kilometers, with the initial phase width of 12 meters and the full completion width of 22 meters.

The total investment is VND4,938 billion (US$190 million) from the state budget, with the construction period scheduled from 2023 to 2028.

This expressway plays an important role. When being put into operation, the project will break the monopoly of the National Highway No.6 connecting the capital city of Hanoi to the Northwest provinces, helping to reduce traffic load on the highway.

Additionally, the route also serves as a foundation to form the Hanoi – Hoa Binh - Son La – Dien Bien expressway corridor according to approved planning.

To support the project, the two localities where the expressway passes through, comprising Van Ho District and Moc Chau Town in Son La Province, have basically completed land clearance.

Additionally, Van Ho District has started constructing four resettlement sites for 100 households affected by the land acquisition. The locality has planned locations for construction material quarries and landfills.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

