Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant releases floodwater tonight

Due to heavy rainfall upstream in the Northwest and heavy rain forecasted up to 200mm from tonight onwards, Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant has been instructed to open a floodgate starting at 10 p.m. on June 24.

As of 3 p.m. on June 24, according to the Permanent Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, the water level at the upper Hoa Binh Lake was recorded at 111.53 meters, with an inflow rate of 2,941 cubic meters per second and an outflow rate of 2,123 cubic meters per second.

According to the report from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting at 3:30 p.m. on June 24, the Northern region was expected to experience moderate to heavy rain, with some areas likely to receive torrential rainfall ranging from 50-120mm, and some areas possibly exceeding 200mm, lasting from the evening of June 24 until the morning of June 26.

Following the operational procedures for inter-reservoir regulation in the Red River basin as outlined in Prime Minister's Decision No.740/QD-TTg dated September 17, 2019, and the directives in Prime Minister's Official Dispatch No.57/CD-TTg dated June 10, 2024, the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has directed the Director of Hoa Binh Hydropower Company to open one floodgate at the bottom of Hoa Binh Lake starting at 10 p.m. tonight, June 24, to gradually bring the water level in the upper reservoir to its maximum allowable level before the flood season.

Alongside the aforementioned directive, the Permanent Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has issued a dispatch to the provincial steering committees in Hoa Binh, Phu Tho, Vinh Phuc, Hanoi, Bac Ninh, Hai Duong, Hai Phong, Hung Yen, Ha Nam, Thai Binh, Nam Dinh, and Ninh Binh.

The dispatch urges immediate dissemination of information to residents and organizations along rivers and waterways, aquaculture facilities, water transport vehicles, ferry terminals, and businesses engaged in sand trading and extraction to inform them about the discharge from the Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant and to ensure that proactive measures are taken to safeguard lives and property.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan