Hoa Binh hydroelectric plant to open additional sluice gate for water discharge

The capital city of Hanoi and various places in the Northern region continued to experience torrential rains throughout July 23.

Hoa Binh hydroelectric plant will open its third sluice gate to discharge water from 10 p.m. on July 23 in order to battle rain-triggered floods.

Due to a widespread downpour and the forecast for more intense rainfall across the Northern region, especially in the northwest upstream and mountainous areas, on the afternoon of July 23, the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control issued an urgent dispatch to instruct the Director of the Hoa Binh Hydroelectric Company to open the third sluice gate of the Hoa Binh hydroelectric reservoir for water discharge starting from 10 p.m. on the same day to reduce the water level in the reservoir to a safe level as regulated.

Pursuant to the dispatch, as of 4 p.m. on the same day, the water level at the Hoa Binh hydroelectric reservoir reached 104.88 meters with a flow rate of 5,788 cubic meters per second while the volumetric flow rate of discharging water from the reservoir through the two sluice gates and turbines was 5,481 cubic meters per second.

As of July 23, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan led a working delegation to inspect the works response to the storm in Quang Ninh Province.

At the on-site survey at Mui Ngoc Wharf in Binh Ngoc Ward and Trang Vinh Dam in Hai Tien Commune in Mong Cai City, Quang Ninh Province, Minister Le Minh Hoan assessed local storm response measures as well as local authorities’ efforts and proactivity to mobilize forces and volunteers to support residents in reinforcing their houses and vessels.

Minister Le Minh Hoan asked the localities to continue proactively dealing with the risk of inundation due to storm circulation and downpours.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong