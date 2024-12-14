“Ho Do" International Music Festival 2024 officially opens

The 4th “Ho Do" International Music Festival 2024 (HOZO 2024) officially opened in Nguyen Hue walking street in the downtown area on the evening of December 13.

Attending the opening ceremony was Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc and Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy.

The organization board of the “Ho Do" International Music Festival 2024 cooperated with the HCMC Association for the Protection of Nature and Environment (HANE) to launch the "One Million Green Trees for the Homeland Sea and Islands and a Green Vietnam” campaign.

Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy speaks at the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Addressing the event, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy said that “HOZO” has become an annual music festival imbued with Ho Chi Minh City’s unique cultural identities. Besides creating community values, this year's festival also conveys a strong message about sustainable development and environmental protection.

The "One Million Green Trees for the Homeland Sea and Islands and a Green Vietnam” campaign integrated into the festival showed the city's commitment to building a green, civilized, and responsible community while expressing love for the sea and islands in the homeland through activities contributing to greening the frontline islands of the country, she stressed.

Despite the heavy rain, the first night of the 4th “Ho Do" International Music Festival 2024 attracts thousands of audiences and visitors. (Photo: SGGP)

Despite the heavy rain, the first night of the 4th “Ho Do" International Music Festival 2024 took place successfully.

The 4th “Ho Do" International Music Festival 2024 (HOZO 2024) takes place in Nguyen Hue walking street on December 13-15 with the participation of more than 250 well-known local and international artists. Besides music performances, the music festival will also bring a series of exciting activities to visitors.

Singer Thinh Suy

Conductor Tran Nhat Minh (L)

Pham Anh Khoa

Hien Thuc

By Tieu Tan—Translated by Kim Khanh