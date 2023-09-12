Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union calls for UNFPA Vietnam’s further support

First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Bui Quang Huy, who is also Chairman of the National Committee on Youth, received UNFPA Representative in Vietnam Matt Jackson in Hanoi on September 11.

At the meeting, Huy briefed Jackson on the operations of the HCYU, and thanked UNFPA Vietnam for its support for the development of Vietnamese children and youths over the past time.

He suggested the UNFPA help the HCYU Central Committee build a project for young Vietnamese people in order to facilitate their all-round development in the 2023-2026 period, focusing on creative intervention, utilizing an approach based on rights and life cycle concerning sexual health, reproductive health, and gender-based violence.

For his part, Jackson agreed with Huy’s proposals, saying they are expected to contribute to demonstrating the support for the full participation rights of young people in all areas and enhancing equitable access to sexual and reproductive health information and services for vulnerable groups.

On this occasion, the two sides exchanged a memorandum of understanding for the 2023-2026 period, through which the HCYU called for the UNFPA’s financial and technical support for one of its projects.