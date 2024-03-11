Ho Chi Minh City to form eco-industrial parks

The Management Board of Exporting Processing and Industrial Zones in Ho Chi Minh City said that the city will form eco-industrial parks (EIP) to attract new investment.

An industrial park in HCMC

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City has 17 existing industrial parks and export processing zones which have operated on the leased land of 1,948 hectares with an occupancy rate of 77 percent. Industrial parks and export processing zones have created jobs for more than 281,000 workers, accounting for 6 percent of the city's workforce.

According to the Management Board, the city's industrial parks and export processing zones are oriented to eco-industrial parks which are a future model.

Currently, large corporations are moving their production lines to Southeast Asian countries including Vietnam and they always focus on sustainability factors, of which the eco-industrial park model is typical.

Therefore, according to the orientation, all existing industrial parks and export processing zones in Ho Chi Minh City must have a roadmap to gradually transform into the eco-industrial park model.

Head of the Management Board Hua Quoc Hung said that sustainable development of industrial parks and export processing zones is an inevitable trend in the city's industrialization and modernization strategy.

In the context of the development of the 4.0 industrial revolution, when traditional input factors such as cheap labor and abundant resources are no longer strengths of a country and the circular economy and green economy are mainstream trends in the world economy which require planning of industrial parks and export processing zones in the new context of building a new model to attract large projects according to Ho Chi Minh City's orientation.

To carry out the set tasks and goals, the Management Board of Exporting Processing and Industrial Zones is working with departments, agencies and relevant units in the city to develop a comprehensive plan which is expected to be submitted to the City People's Committee in December 2024.

By Minh Hai - Translated by Anh Quan