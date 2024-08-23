Ho Chi Minh City to accelerate payment, settlement of public investment projects

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai has just issued an official letter to direct the reinforcement of payment and settlement of capital for public investment projects.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai assigned relevant departments, sectors and investors various tasks to ensure the disbursement rate of public investment capital for payment and settlement of balance-sheet of investment projects to avoid the situation of capital planning being larger than actual needs, affecting the disbursement of public investment capital in the city.

Chairman Mai also requested to resolve the settlement work for several specific projects comprising the construction of Tan Ky Tan Quy bridge, the Hiep Tan canal renovation project in Tan Phu District, the construction of the Thoi An Primary School in District 12 and the drainage system on Tran Van Muoi Street in Hoc Mon District.

In August, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance was assigned to urgently verify and submit to competent authorities for approval of the settlement for six projects, including the first phase of the Rung Sac Road upgrading project, Can Gio District.

Additionally, the department was required to control tide in the areas surrounding Bong, Binh Trieu and Binh Loi bridges and Lang Canal; renovate the drainage system on Ly Chieu Hoang Street and the drainage system on Kinh Duong Vuong Street, and improve the drainage system on Binh Loi Road's section from Luong Ngoc Quyen to Vam Thuat River; pay compensation for site clearance to implement the urban upgrading project in Binh Thanh District.

By Mai Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong