Ho Chi Minh City strives to remove hiccups for 44 real estate projects

Ho Chi Minh City authorities are striving to remove legal restrictions and hiccups along the implementation of 44 real estate projects for the promotion of the property market.

Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has just reported on the situation of removing difficulties in the property market.

Prior, real estate businesses have sent their proposals about solutions for existing problems. Moreover, a working team of the government also sent its report to the City People's Committee. The Ho Chi Minh City Real Estate Association has compiled all 189 recommendations of businesses and the working team in 148 projects to the City People's Committee recently.

To date, the City People's Committee has directed departments and agencies to resolve 52 recommendations in 44 projects. For 30 recommendations in 30 projects related to granting land use rights certificates, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment continues to review and speed up the progress of resolution according to the supervision program of the City People's Council.

Ho Chi Minh City has divided the above-mentioned recommendations into 5 groups to resolve. The group 1 is investment procedure problems on 48 projects with 71 recommendations; the group 2 is problems caused by inspection, investigation, and legal review with 21 projects and 22 recommendations; the group 3 is entangled with public land and equitized state-owned enterprises with 15 projects and 21 recommendations.

Additionally, businesses’ prior problems that have been solved by departments and agencies with 44 projects and 52 recommendations belong to a specific group. The final group is completed projects with problems regarding land use rights certificates with 30 projects and 30 recommendations.

In the coming time, the City People's Committee will focus on resolving groups 1 and 5 while the city government will monitor the remaining groups and continue to handle them when there is a legally effective conclusion/judgment or after it receives directions from related ministries or central agencies.

Regarding the project problems transferred by the Prime Minister's Working Group to the City for consideration and resolution, including 70 recommendations for 70 projects, the City People's Committee basically removes difficulties and obstacles hindering the development of these projects.

Specifically, the city has given the green light to the policy of selling half of the apartments at the Gotec Land project in District 7, the Gamuda Land project in Tan Phu district and the Quoc Loc Phat project in Thu Duc City. The city also resolved problems at the Metro Star project in Thu Duc City.