HCMC allocates additional VND118 billion for school repairs, equipment

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has issued a decision to provide additional 2026 state budget allocations to ward- and commune-level People’s Committees to repair public schools and purchase teaching equipment.

Students at Le Thi Rieng Primary, Secondary and High School in Thoi An Ward during a class on October 2. (Photo: SGGP)

Under the decision, more than VND118 billion (US$4.5 million) will be added in the second round of targeted 2026 state budget allocations for the People’s Committees of wards and communes to carry out repairs and purchase teaching equipment for public schools. The funding comes from the city-level 2026 budget reserve.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance has been tasked with carrying out procedures to provide the additional targeted 2026 budget allocations to ward- and commune-level People’s Committees in accordance with regulations.

Meanwhile, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training is responsible for guiding ward- and commune-level administrations in carrying out school repairs and equipment procurement while ensuring compliance with the Ministry of Education and Training’s requirements for educational infrastructure.

The People’s Committees of wards and communes will bear full responsibility for the contents of their reports and proposals, as well as the legality of documents used as the basis for determining funding in accordance with regulations. They must also ensure that the proposed items do not overlap with tasks or project lists already included in medium-term public investment plans under the law on public investment.

Ward- and commune-level administrations must properly implement the plans for using additional revenues against assigned budget estimates, as reported in their funding proposals for repairing public schools and purchasing teaching equipment.

Local authorities will also be responsible for receiving, managing, and allocating the funding, as well as using and settling the additional funds for their designated purposes.

Chairpersons of ward- and commune-level People’s Committees will be responsible for implementation progress and ensuring that disbursement is completed in 2026, while promoting thrift, preventing waste, and improving the efficiency of state budget use. They must also ensure that invested assets are properly managed and used effectively over the long term, in compliance with the state budget law and other relevant regulations.

In particular, chairpersons of ward- and commune-level People’s Committees will be held accountable to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee if school repairs or equipment procurement disrupt or affect teaching and learning activities.

If any of the allocated funds remain unused, ward- and commune-level People’s Committees must complete procedures to return the funds to the city-level budget in accordance with regulations.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh