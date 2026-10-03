Over 40 countries, territories to attend int'l education conference in Vietnam

Vietnam will host an int'l conference on education cooperation in the digital era on October 8–9, bringing together 800 delegates from over 40 countries and territories to discuss innovation, digital transformation and global education partnerships.

An international conference on education cooperation in the digital era will be held in Hanoi to discuss innovation, digital transformation and global education partnerships. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) said it will host an international conference on education cooperation in the digital era in Hanoi on October 8 and 9, featuring policy discussions, experience sharing, cooperation networking, and a concurrent education and educational technology exhibition.

The conference is expected to attract 800 delegates from 40 countries and territories.

The event aims to promote international cooperation and integration in education, expand ties between Vietnamese educational institutions and international universities and education organizations, and share innovative models, approaches and technologies in teaching, learning and educational management.

Through policy discussions and the sharing of practical experience, the conference is expected to contribute to improving the quality of training and scientific research, developing digital competencies among teachers, education administrators and learners, and aligning education with human resource development needs amid the digital and green transitions.

The conference is also expected to feature the signing and exchange of memoranda of understanding at various levels among agencies, educational institutions and businesses, helping connect training and research needs with domestic and international resources, expertise and technological solutions.

As part of the conference, an Education and Educational Technology Exhibition will be held, bringing together technology companies, universities, educational organizations and solution providers serving the education sector.

Products and technologies on display will cover a wide range of areas, including artificial intelligence (AI), digital learning platforms, personalized education, foreign-language learning, STEM, education data, simulation and solutions supporting teachers, schools and learners.

Notably, the exhibition will feature major technology companies such as Qualcomm, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google and Meta, along with educational organizations and highly ranked universities from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the European Union and other countries.

The exhibits will span diverse fields, from digital technology, AI and learning platforms to classroom equipment and solutions, foreign-language education, assessment, higher education, and solutions supporting schools, teachers and learners.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh