Ho Chi Minh City police intensify grassroots patrol to ensure nighttime security

HCMC local police and grassroots security forces are actively sustaining continuous digital and street-level patrols to rapidly detect crimes, curb traffic violations, and ensure absolute community safety.

The Khanh Hoi Ward Police task force is patrolling along the local streets (Photo: SGGP)

Following a patrol from the Hoa Hung Ward Police on the night of August 4 reveals on-duty forces continuously inspecting routes and narrow alleys. Near the intersection of Su Van Hanh and To Hien Thanh streets, the group conducted administrative checks and reminded several individuals about illegal parking. Simultaneously, they escorted a person displaying abnormal behavior and lacking identification back to headquarters for verification.

Around 10:00 p.m., upon receiving a dispatch, the patrol team swiftly arrived at 115 Hospital in HCMC to assist Mr. Nguyen Che Tin, a Dong Nai Province resident. For Mr. Tin, the ordeal was highly stressful.

“After rushing my stroke-stricken relative into the emergency room, I couldn’t retrieve my motorbike because the parking lot was already closed,” he explained. The task force promptly coordinated with relevant departments, helping him reclaim his vehicle so he could continue his journey home.

At the station, patrol plans are executed in a closed-loop, 24/7 format. Each team comprises two police officers, four grassroots security members, and four militia personnel. Motorbikes empower forces to remain highly mobile across key routes while penetrating deep into residential neighborhoods.

Daytime shifts last about four hours, and nighttime shifts run for three. During these rounds, functional forces relentlessly focus on detecting criminal or economic offenses. Meanwhile, they actively handle warnings for public order and traffic violations.

Patrol activities seamlessly connect to the ward police’s visual command center. They exploit the socialized camera network to promptly detect unfolding situations. Consequently, patrolling doesn’t just stop at street-level control; it proactively pulls real-time information from the camera grid to rapidly descend upon the scene.

Major Huynh Van Tuan Cuong from the Crime Prevention Team stated their unit zeroes in on three core priorities. They refuse to leave any area unattended, especially during the critical timeframe from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Furthermore, they deploy forces flexibly based on local topography and maintain airtight coordination among various units to maximize their overarching synergistic power. Thanks to these robust measures, incidents of theft and property snatching have been significantly curtailed.

At the end of the day, keeping a firm grasp on the situation and resolving issues right at the grassroots level is exactly how police sustainably preserve the peace.

Over in Khanh Hoi Ward on the evening of August 5, the patrol team similarly conducted inspections. They officially warned multiple drivers who were illegally parked on Ben Van Don Street. The forces also relocated an abandoned motorbike, which a foreign tourist absentmindedly left under the Ong Lanh Bridge, back to their headquarters for safekeeping, successfully preventing the imminent risk of thieves snatching it.

Alongside hands-on street patrols, the Hoa Hung Ward Police are heavily accelerating the application of digital transformation solutions. Authorities utilize specialized devices to scan QR codes on ID cards and the VNeID app. This allows them to instantly cross-check the identities and criminal records of inspected individuals right on the spot.

Furthermore, they rigorously scrutinize residential declarations at motels, karaoke parlors, and mini-apartments. Crime tip-offs sent via the VNeID platform, SOS applications, or the Zalo Security channel are also received securely, greatly assisting the mobile task force in taking swift and decisive action.

In the coastal area of Vung Tau Ward, grassroots security forces, working in tandem with the local police, actively maintain an all-night presence across the terrain. Reportedly, from early 2026 up until August 2026, Vung Tau Ward organized 1,240 patrol shifts featuring 2,480 deployments of police officers and soldiers, alongside 5,620 deployments of grassroots security personnel. The police forces orchestrated 368 loudspeaker broadcasts to heavily promote urban order, successfully mobilizing 846 local establishments to sign solemn commitments pledging not to encroach upon streets and sidewalks.

Additionally, stemming from 214 collaborative operations between the Vung Tau Ward Police and the South Saigon Traffic Police Team under the HCMC Traffic Police Division, the Department of Public Security, numerous cases involving illegally modified vehicles, severe alcohol concentration violations, and reckless racing gatherings were strictly penalized.

On the night of August 5, the Vung Tau Ward Police, in seamless coordination with the HCMC Traffic Police Division, executed a brilliant mix of covert and overt operations. They promptly intercepted a gang of teenagers gathering to rev their engines, weave recklessly through traffic, and brandish dangerous weapons. Authorities subsequently hauled 19 suspects back to the station and temporarily confiscated nine motorbikes to consolidate their case files for impending prosecution.

The Vung Tau Ward Police issued a stern warning that any acts of gathering to race at breakneck speeds, swerve dangerously, and cause disturbances will face criminal prosecution for the charge of “Disrupting Public Order.”

In scenarios involving the stockpiling or deployment of weapons for violent brawls, perpetrators can be criminally charged with “Intentionally Inflicting Injury” or the “Illegal Manufacture, Storage, Transportation, Use, or Trading of Military Weapons.”

Local police also strongly urge families and schools to tighten their supervision over teenagers, while asking everyday citizens to proactively supply critical information and blow the whistle on any ongoing violations.

By Nguyen Tan, Manh Thang – Translated by Thanh Tam