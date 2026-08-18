Law

ASEAN Legal Forum 2026 discusses AI applications in lawmaking, enforcement

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The ASEAN Legal Forum 2026, themed “AI Application in Lawmaking and Enforcement in the Digital Era,” officially opened in Hanoi on August 18.

The two-day forum is an initiative proposed by the Ministry of Justice to promote a long-term cooperation network among legal and judicial agencies across the region while providing a platform to identify emerging opportunities and challenges.

Addressing the forum, Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau affirmed that law is the foundation of an orderly, safe and developed society, while a transparent legal system is essential for the safe application of new technologies.

Vietnam is moving toward a more ‘adaptive’ and development-oriented approach to lawmaking, ensuring the legal framework can keep pace with and harness emerging technologies, he said.

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Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau addresses the forum. (Photo: Pham Trung Kien)

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, AI applications should adhere to three principles. First, data must serve as an open foundation that is accurate, sufficient, clean, live, interconnected and unified. Second, AI must not replace human decision-making and accountability, while AI tools supporting drafting and policy appraisal must be subject to the highest level of oversight. Third, safeguards must always be in place to prevent risks arising from inaccurate or biased input data.

ASEAN should become a pioneer in the responsible use of AI and promote cooperation in developing common principles, sharing data standards, developing high-quality human resources and maintaining dialogue mechanisms, he said.

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Minister of Justice Hoang Thanh Tung speaks at the event. (Photo: Pham Trung Kien)

Sharing the Deputy Prime Minister’s vision, Minister of Justice Hoang Thanh Tung affirmed Vietnam’s commitment to being a responsible ASEAN member, ready to share experience and learn from other countries to build a safe digital legal environment in the region.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau outlined four key areas for discussion at the forum: identifying emerging trends in AI governance; sharing experience in applying AI to policymaking; using AI in public legal services; and strengthening cooperation in training human resources with digital thinking.

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International delegates attend the forum. (Photo: Pham Trung Kien)

As part of the forum, the Vietnamese Ministry of Justice, in coordination with domestic technology companies including VinDynamics, FPT, Viettel, CMC, LuatVietnam, Lexcentra and BKAV, is organizing an exhibition showcasing advanced technology products, solutions and platforms being researched, developed and effectively applied in the legal and judicial sectors.

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Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau tours the exhibition showcasing new technologies. (Photo: Pham Trung Kien)
By Anh Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

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ASEAN Legal Forum 2026 artificial intelligence AI lawmaking law enforcement digital transformation AI governance ASEAN Ministry of Justice legal technology

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