Ho Chi Minh City People's Council convenes 18th session

The tenth-tenure People’s Council of Ho Chi Minh City for the period 2021-2026 convened its 18th session on the morning of September 25.

The Office of the HCMC delegation of National Assembly and Ho Chi Minh City People's Council deputies yesterday announced details about the 18th session of the tenth-tenure Ho Chi Minh City People's Council for the period 2021-2026.



At the working session, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council will primiraly focus on considering approval of regulations on specific support levels for the regular operations of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Procuracy, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Court, the Ho Chi Minh City Civil Judgment Execution and the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Additionally, the Municipal People’s Council will review the proposal for a pilot establishment of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Administration Service Center and the realization of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Administration Service Center; interest rate support for projects and plans which have been approved by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to join the city's investment stimulus program but they have not yet received a budget allocation.

Besides, contents regrading the supplement of estimates for budget revenue and expenditure of Ho Chi Minh City this year will be mentioned at the working session.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong