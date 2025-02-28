Ho Chi Minh City organizes Emperor’s birthday reception

A ceremony celebrating the 65th birthday of Japanese Emperor Naruhito took place in Ho Chi Minh City on the evening of February 27.

Former State President Truong Tan Sang (third from left), Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan and other delegates perform the traditional sake barrel-breaking ceremony at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Phuong Nam)

The event was attended by former State President Truong Tan Sang, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan, and Japanese Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Ono Masuo.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Phuong Nam)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan extended his best wishes for health and happiness to Emperor Naruhito, Japanese Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Ono Masuo and the entire Japanese community living and working in HCMC, Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan expressed his pleasure at witnessing the significant progress in Vietnam-Japan relations.

Vietnam and Japan have been actively implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that expresses the deep trust and cooperation between the leaders and people of both nations across various fields, including economy, trade, investment, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

Ho Chi Minh City is proud to play a key role in strengthening this vibrant and dynamic partnership between Vietnam and Japan.

According to him, beyond economic cooperation, Ho Chi Minh City has also seen significant progress in its collaboration with Japanese localities, expanding the scope of partnership in the development of smart urban, sustainable transportation and high-quality human resource training.

The Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee affirmed that the city can serve as a crucial link in connecting regional supply chains and value chains, contributing to shaping a fair, stable, and sustainable regional security architecture.

Ho Chi Minh City aspired to further cooperation expansion with Japan in the fields of innovation, digital transformation, green economy, sustainable development and people-to-people exchanges.

The city will continue to be a reliable destination and a top strategic partner for Japan in Southeast Asia.

Japanese Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Ono Masuo introduces the 10th Japan Vietnam Festival at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Phuong Nam)

On the side of Japan, Japanese Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Ono Masuo valued the strong development of Japan-Vietnam relations across all fields. The Japanese Consul General in HCMC expressed his pleasure at witnessing the enthusiastic reception of the city's residents for Metro Line No. 1 (Ben Thanh- Suoi Tien Metro Line), a project funded by Japan's ODA (Official Development Assistance).

On the Emperor’s birthday reception, Mr. Ono Masuo extended his thankfulness to the leadership of HCMC and local authorities for welcoming, supporting and facilitating Japanese investors.

The Japanese Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City affirmed that alongside Vietnam’s development, Japan-Vietnam relations have increasingly evolved into a two-way partnership. Japan welcomes capable Vietnamese businesses to invest in the country.

On this occasion, Consul General Ono Masuo introduced the 10th Japan Vietnam Festival, which will take place on March 8 and March 9 at September 23 Park in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thanh Hang- Translated by Huyen Huong