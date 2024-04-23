Ho Chi Minh City needs US$30 billion for infrastructure investment

In the period 2024-2030, Ho Chi Minh City prioritizes investment in 59 projects with an estimated capital of VND231,048 billion (US$ 9,083,223,845), of which the city budget capital is about VND 156,560 billion.

Specifically, Ho Chi Minh City has been calling for investment in four expressway projects, three national highway projects, five ring road projects, three inter-regional connection road projects, eight major bridge traffic projects., 52 main road projects, four waterway projects, and six other projects.

Between 2024 and 2025, it is expected that Ho Chi Minh City will need about VND 33.1 105 billion, of which additional capital to invest in 15 projects is expected to be about VND46.8 billion. In the period 2026 - 2030, Ho Chi Minh City needs about VND115,271 billion including about VND 70,126 billion for 21 projects under the form of the public-private partnership.

Ho Chi Minh City has issued a plan to implement five BOT projects. They are upgrading and expanding the National Highway 13 (the section from Binh Trieu Bridge to Binh Duong Province), upgrading and expanding the National Highway 1 (from An Duong Vuong Canal to Long An Province), improving and upgrading the National Highway 22 ( from An Suong intersection to the Ring Road 3), upgrading the north-south expressway (from Nguyen Van Linh Street to Ben Luc - Long Thanh expressway), the path leading to Binh Tien Bridge.

The total investment of the five projects is about VND 44,592 billion. Currently, the city needs $25 billion to build 220 km of metro, of which the capital mobilized in the form of ODA is about $6 billion, only reaching about 25 percent compared to the total investment.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Anh Quan