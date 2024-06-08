Ho Chi Minh City launches fourth Green Living Festival in 2024

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Natural Resources and Environment this morning launched the fourth Green Living Festival in 2024.

City dwellers exchange plastic waste for gifts

The Green Living Festival is an annual event to call upon the community, organizations, and individuals to participate in activities in response to the Month of Action for Environment, contributing to raising inhabitants’ awareness of environmental protection and green living lifestyles.

The festival features many activities such as exhibiting and showcasing environmentally friendly products, technologies, and services.

Attending the event were Deputy Secretary Nguyen Phuoc Loc of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairwoman Tran Kim Yen of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong of the municipal People's Committee, along with leaders of departments, agencies, and districts.

At the fourth Green Living Festival in 2024, sustainable solutions will continue to be improved through many activities to increase the use of environmentally friendly materials and reduce plastic waste. Participants were encouraged to use green products and support green means of transportation.

The festival is also an opportunity for the city to introduce many activities to promote environmentally friendly products, services, and technologies, as well as environmental protection projects and programs in the city.

Deputy Director Nguyen Thi Thanh My of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Natural Resources and Environment said that the southern largest city has been facing many challenges of environmental degradation due to economic growth, urbanization, and rapid population growth. Currently, the population density in Ho Chi Minh City is 15 times higher than the average population density of the whole country.

Population density is placing a huge pressure on the urban infrastructure in terms of environmental hygiene, control of pollution, preservation and protection of trees, and development of green spaces in the city. Therefore, it is necessary to maintain and develop the Green Living Festival to contribute to the creation of a greener and cleaner city.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong said that in addition to the goal of socio-economic development, the city always focuses on building a clean, green and environmentally friendly city associated with the implementation of the Program to Reduce Environmental Pollution in the period 2020-2030, the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee’s Directive No. 19-CT/TU on the campaign to encourage dwellers in the city not to litter on the streets and canals for a clean, green and environmentally friendly city, and the action plan to respond to climate change from 2021 to 2030 with a vision to 2050.

The reality shows that environmental protection work in the past has achieved positive outcomes thanks to the participation and involvement of the machinery of the state, departments, agencies, and authorities in districts, especially the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and organizations, businesses, and communities.

To promote, the city has set out key tasks in the coming time to control soil, water and air pollution; and effectively manage solid waste, especially promoting the classification of garbage, collection, and recycling of waste according to the circular economy model. Furthermore, the city will convert polluted spots due to littering into green spaces, plant more trees and develop green spaces and green means of transportation. For the success of its plan, the cooperation of organizations, businesses, individuals and communities is needed.

According to Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong, the World Environment Day 2024 with the theme ‘Restore land, combat desertification and drought’ emphasizes the role of each country, each locality and each organization and individual in solving global environmental problems. After understanding their role in protecting the world’s environment, people will make significant contributions to slowing down the climate change process and caring for nature.

Also at the ceremony, the city leaders called on civil servants, employees and workers, and Government agencies in the city to make examples of environmental protection, sustainable consumption and living in harmony with the environment.

Immediately after the launch ceremony, the delegates also organized a tree-planting ceremony at Hong Bang Secondary School and a parade to promote environmental protection. Besides, many propaganda activities, identification of environmentally friendly actions and products were also held.

Districts have participated in organizing many activities to promote the circular economy by practicing sustainable consumption solutions and environmentally friendly lifestyles such as exchanging old clothes, recycling waste, interactive games on green living topics, quizzes and answering questions about green living.

Moreover, district administrators also called on the collection of hazardous waste, electronic waste from households, classification and collection of recyclable waste with the introduction of recycling and pollution control technologies.

By Ai Van – Translated By Anh Quan