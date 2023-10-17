Ho Chi Minh City, India promote cooperation in various fields

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen this morning received Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

On the first working trip of the Minister of External Affairs of India to HCMC, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen shared good memories during his working visit and inauguration ceremony of President Ho Chi Minh statue in New Delhi last year.

Despite the fluctuations and complicated situation of the world, the friendship relationship between Vietnam and India has been remained good development in passing 50 years.

HCMC Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen said that Ho Chi Minh City has been implementing cooperation activities with India following the spirits approved by the two countries leaders, including inauguration ceremony of Indian Leader Mahatma Gandhi in Ho Chi Minh City and striving to reach the set target of US$20 billion of the bilateral trade turnover between Vietnam and India.

During the passing years, the relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and India has been strengthening and developing in fields of trade, investment and people-to-people exchange.

Ho Chi Minh City realized a huge cooperation potential of Indian partners and desired Indian to continue creating favorable conditions for enterprises of the two sides to look for opportunities and promote cooperation in fields of trade, tourism, science–technology, education and so on.

At the meeting, Mr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar extended his thankfulness to the city leader for the warm reception and shared that he was impressed by the hospitality of the city leader during his first working visit to Ho Chi Minh City.

Besides, the Minister of External Affairs of India also announced the results of the 18th meeting of the Vietnam – India Joint Committee which took place in the capital city of Hanoi.

The two countries have been striving to overcome the difficulties and challenges of each other and desire to promote the cooperation relationship and ensure the security interests of the region for peace and stability.

The Minister of External Affairs of India highly appreciated the economic development of Ho Chi Minh City together with the city's role in promoting cooperation in the fields of tourism, trade and investment between the two countries.

Mr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar sent his thankfulness to the city leaders for supporting and creating favorable conditions for the activities of the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City. He thanked the city for placing the statue of Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi at a park in the city center showing the concern and good sentiment that HCMC has extended to Indian people.

The Indian minister also desired together with Ho Chi Minh City to further promote economic, trade and investment relationships, especially strengthening the cooperative relationship between businesses of the two sides.

Many Indian businesses also desired to learn about and promote cooperation investment in the city in the fields of pharmaceuticals and infrastructure construction.

On the same day, Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc along with high-ranking leaders of the two sides joined the inauguration ceremony of the statue of Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi in Tao Dan Park.

At the ceremony, the leaders of the two sides said that the event was especially meaningful in promoting the relationship between Vietnam and India.

During the working visit to Ho Chi Minh City, Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is expected to participate in a welcoming ceremony of an Indian naval ship to the city on October 18.