Ho Chi Minh City identifies 31 erosion-prone riverbank, canal sites

As reported by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, in 2024, the city has identified 31 erosion-prone riverbank and canal sites, including eight particularly hazardous locations for residents.

Nha Be District has the most with seven locations, followed by Thu Duc City, Can Gio and Binh Thanh districts with five locations each; Binh Chanh District and District 12 with four locations each; and Cu Chi District with one.

These erosion sites directly affect approximately 427 households.

TD.jpg
Erosion-prone embankments along Thanh Da Canal in Binh Thanh District (Photo: SGGP)

Therefore, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has instructed the municipal Department of Transport and the Inland Waterway Management Center to urge the approval and implementation of anti-erosion projects, aiming to effectively prevent erosion and protect the lives and property of residents.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has also assigned the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security to preside over and coordinate with relevant departments and local authorities to increase patrols and strictly handle illegal sand and gravel extraction and transportation activities on the Saigon River in Cu Chi District, Dong Nai River in Thu Duc City, Long Tau River and Soai Rap River, and the coastal area of Can Gio District.

By Hai Ngoc- Translated by Huyen Huong

