Ho Chi Minh City hosts Tech4Life 2025, showcasing high-impact technologies

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, in partnership with the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA), officially opened the Tech4Life 2025 Exhibition and Conference today.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony

Under the theme 'Technology Elevating Life,' the event is showcasing hundreds of new, highly applicable technologies across various sectors, including commerce, logistics, healthcare, education, and agriculture.

Taking place from September 18 to 19 at the Queen Plaza Ky Hoa Convention Center, the event has attracted 60 domestic and international companies. Additionally, more than 100 innovative startups and R&D projects from 30 universities and colleges in Ho Chi Minh City are participating, all focused on introducing high-impact technological solutions.

An AI-powered health monitoring device is introduced in the exhibition area.

The conference includes seven specialized seminars featuring over 50 leading national and international speakers. These experts will share insights on the application of AI in various fields, the development of data-driven organizations, and the future of careers in the age of AI.

Creative startup projects from universities and colleges in Ho Chi Minh City are displayed at the event

According to the organizers, the event is expected to facilitate nearly 200 one-on-one business matching sessions between Vietnamese and Korean companies. This is anticipated to foster new cooperation opportunities, accelerate digital transformation, and promote the development of science and technology.

In conjunction with the conference, the national final of the VietFuture Awards 2025 is scheduled for September 19, featuring 144 projects from 46 universities nationwide. Mr. Nguyen Dinh Thang, a founding member of VINASA, stated that Tech4Life's mission is to act as a bridge, bringing smart technological products, solutions, and platforms to government agencies, businesses, and the public. He added that the event also serves to update attendees on global trends in digital transformation and technology.

The conference underscores Ho Chi Minh City's commitment to developing its digital infrastructure, building a robust big data foundation, and integrating AI into priority sectors.

Deputy Director Nguyen Huu Yen of the Ho Chi Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology speaks at the event

Deputy Director Nguyen Huu Yen of the Ho Chi Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology pledged to continue fostering an open and transparent policy environment. He emphasized the department's focus on administrative reform, building a digital government, and developing open data infrastructure to provide maximum support for the innovation ecosystem.

As the economic locomotive of the nation, Ho Chi Minh City currently hosts over 2,000 innovative startups, more than 60 incubation centers, and creative spaces, along with a modern digital infrastructure. In 2024, the city is expected to see the establishment of over 45,000 new enterprises. The city has identified science and technology, along with innovation, as key drivers for sustainable, inclusive, and humane development, directly serving the livelihoods of its residents.

By Bui Tuan - Translated by Anh Quan