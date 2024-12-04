Ho Chi Minh City honored for smart management and operations

Yesterday in Hanoi, during the Vietnam - Asia Smart City Conference 2024, Vietnam Software and Its Service Association VINASA announced and honored the recipients of the Vietnam Smart City Award 2024.

Specialist of the city's Digital Transformation Center introduces Ho Chi Minh City Digital Citizen application - connecting people and government

In 2024, the Vietnam Smart City Award received 70 nominations.

Following preliminary rounds, presentations, and a final selection process, the jury announced the winners of the Vietnam Smart City Awards 2024. Ho Chi Minh City, Thu Duc City, and Tay Ninh City were honored in the category of Smart Management and Operation City (IOC).

These are the cities that are constantly expanding the smart urban ecosystem, encouraging and promoting the application of advanced technologies, serving all aspects of life for millions of residents.

Da Nang City is honored to receive the highest award Vietnam Smart City Award 2024.

The award is a testament to the city's leadership's dedication to research, development, and progress. This commitment has been demonstrated through various achievements in local IT development, including three consecutive titles as an "Attractive City for Innovative Startups" by VINASA from 2020 to 2023.

By Khanh Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan