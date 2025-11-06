Ho Chi Minh City holds meeting to celebrate Cambodia’s 72nd National Day

On the morning of November 6, the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Association, organized a meeting marking the 72nd National Day of the Kingdom of Cambodia (November 9, 1953 – November 9, 2025) and the 58th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Cambodia (June 24, 1967 – June 24, 2025).

Delivering his remarks at the event, Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, former Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City’s Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Association, emphasized that the solidarity and friendship between the peoples of the two countries is a priceless asset nurtured over many decades.

In that spirit, the Ho Chi Minh City’s Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Association has carried out various practical activities to strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation, particularly in people-to-people exchanges, education and social charity.

Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Association, speaks at the gathering. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

According to Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, over the past year, the association’s Cambodian Student Affairs Committee has encouraged officials and members to act as sponsors and mentors for more than 50 Cambodian students studying in Ho Chi Minh City.

The association has also renewed sponsorship contracts for 12 disadvantaged students with a total value of VND216 million (US$8,222), and launched the eighth phase of its sponsorship program for 32 Cambodian students, bringing the total number of sponsored students to 55.

Consul General of the Kingdom of Cambodia in Ho Chi Minh City, Chan Sorikan, delivers remarks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

Mr. Chan Sorikan, Consul General of the Kingdom of Cambodia in Ho Chi Minh City, expressed his deep gratitude to the Party, State and people of Vietnam for helping Cambodia escape the genocidal regime and for their continued support in the country’s reconstruction and development efforts.

He added that the Cambodian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, in collaboration with the Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Association and Vietnamese enterprises, has organized various activities to promote trade connections between businesses of the two countries.

Delegates pose for a commemorative photo. (Photo: SGGP/Thuy Vu)

The Consul General affirmed that it would continue to work closely with Vietnamese organizations and enterprises to strive for a bilateral trade turnover of US$20 million in the coming time.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong