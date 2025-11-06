Ho Chi Minh City targets full compliance in fishing fleet

Ho Chi Minh City is pushing to have all fishing vessels registered and equipped with monitoring devices.

Fishing boats are anchored in Ho Chi Minh City's Vung Tau Ward

Yesterday, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh joined officials in inspecting anti-IUU (illegal, unreported, and unregulated) fishing measures in Can Gio, An Thoi Dong, and Thanh An communes. Together, these areas harvest about 1,000 tons of seafood monthly and manage 326 vessels.

As of October 31, 2025, 98 percent of boats in Can Gio had licenses, according to Pham Thi Na, Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture and Environment.

The city’s goal is 100 percent registration and installation of vessel monitoring systems (VMS) which are crucial for combating IUU fishing by providing real-time tracking of fishing vessels via satellite to monitor their location, activities, and compliance with regulations. Authorities will provide updates and early warnings to prevent violations in foreign waters, while unqualified boats will face strict action.

Local governments have consolidated 239 non-compliant vessels at designated points, with plans to install surveillance cameras and involve residents in oversight. Controls are also tightening on the seafood trade lacking a verified origin. Law enforcement pledges “no violations unchecked” and readiness to prosecute offenses.

Departments, agencies, and coastal communes will continue to intensify outreach and education efforts to raise fishermen’s awareness of legal compliance and IUU prevention.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan