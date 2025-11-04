HCMC begins construction of VND100-billion Phu Tho Racecourse Park

The Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board of District 11, on November 4, commenced construction of the 'Phu Tho Racecourse Park – Youth Playgrounds and Recreation Area' in Phu Tho Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

At the groundbreaking ceremony of Phu Tho Racecourse Park (Photo: SGGP)

The project spans more than 6.45 hectares, adjacent to three main roads, including Le Dai Hanh Street and roads No. 2 and 3 within the Phu Tho Racecourse area. With a total investment of nearly VND100 billion (US$3.8 million) from the city’s budget, the project is scheduled for completion between 2025 and 2026.

The park is designed with a stylized 'green diamond' concept, featuring modern and environmentally friendly items, including 3.6 hectares of greenery and lawns, 0.8 hectares of lakes and water landscapes, and 1.2 hectares of internal roads and open spaces.

The park is divided into several functional zones, including a square and multi-purpose playground covering more than 5,000 square meters; outdoor recreation and sports areas for youth; green spaces with walking paths, gardens, and rest areas; as well as auxiliary facilities such as security posts, restrooms, service and technical buildings, and parking lots.

In addition, the park will feature a range of highlight structures such as a prism bridge, a walkway surrounding the lake, a fountain, and a musical water stage. It will also be equipped with an integrated system of lighting, automatic irrigation, surveillance cameras, and public Wi-Fi.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, a representative of the Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board of District 11 emphasized that dedicating nearly 6.5 hectares of land in the heart of the city for a park and youth recreation area demonstrates the vision, care, and commitment of Ho Chi Minh City’s leadership to improving residents’ quality of life. The project is also recognized as one of the city’s typical works, launched as part of the 2025 emulation campaign to celebrate the 12th Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress and the 14th National Party Congress.

The project is expected to become a new urban landmark, contributing to expanding green spaces, improving the microclimate, and helping Ho Chi Minh City evolve into a modern, civilized, and compassionate metropolis.

The Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board of District 11 has pledged to ensure on-schedule construction with guaranteed quality and absolute safety, while closely coordinating with relevant units to complete and put the park into operation for public use as soon as possible.

At the construction site of the project (Photo: SGGP)

Design model of the park

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh