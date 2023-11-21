Ho Chi Minh City fosters cooperation with Kazakhstan’s localities

Ho Chi Minh City will focus on promoting trade and investment exchanges with Kazakhstan’s localities to soon achieve the set target of US$1.5 billion in two-way trade turnover.

On November 21, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan received Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Vietnam Kanat Tumysh.

At the reception, Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan expressed his pleasure at the friendly cooperation development between Vietnam and Kazakhstan during the passing years.

As for the politics, the two sides have maintained regular exchanges of delegations at all levels, notably a recent State-level visit by the President of Kazakhstan to Vietnam in August of 2023.

Regarding the economic sector, with the role as a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Kazakhstan is Vietnam's second-largest trading partner in the free trade bloc, accounting for 10 percent of the EAEU's trade turnover.

As for Ho Chi Minh City, the city and Almaty City signed a memorandum of understanding in 2011 which was expired in 2016. Ho Chi Minh City desired to promote cooperation with Almaty City, contributing to fostering the Vietnam - Kazakhstan relationship.

Mr. Vo Van Hoan emphasized that initially, the two sides should focus on promoting tourism cooperation.

The city leaders will discuss a plan to open a direct flight from Almaty City, Kazakhstan to Ho Chi Minh City to facilitate tourism development.

One more important factor is that HCMC needs to promote trade and investment exchanges with localities of Kazakhstan, including Almaty City, to soon achieve the two-way trade turnover target of US$1.5 billion.

In addition, Ho Chi Minh City and Kazakhstan also need to coordinate to further promote the exchange of the two sides’ business delegations, thereby seeking cooperation opportunities.

On this occasion, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan thanked the Government and people of Kazakhstan for naming a street in Almaty after President Ho Chi Minh on the 65th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s visit to the city.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Vietnam Kanat Tumysh agreed with the opinions and proposals of the Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and he suggested the two sides restart cooperative activities which have been delayed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In order to further promote trade exchange between the two countries, the ambassador emphasized that Kazakhstan has had all the favorable factors to become a transit station for Vietnamese goods into the European market.

The ambassador pledged to be a bridge to call for cooperation and investment from Kazakh businesses into HCMC, and he hoped that a good traditional cooperative relationship between Kazakhstan and Vietnam would continue to develop further in the coming time.