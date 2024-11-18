Ho Chi Minh City decides to merge three steering committees

As of November 18, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City issued a decision to merge the Steering Committee for Administrative Reform, the Steering Committee for Digital Transformation and the Steering Committee for the implementation of the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 06/ 2022 into the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Administrative Reform, Digital Transformation and Project 06, shortened to "steering committee".

Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai serves as Head of the steering committee. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai serves as Head of the steering committee along with its standing deputy heads being Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan and Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy.

Director of the Department of Home Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City Vo Ngoc Quoc Thuan works as the Deputy Head, general standing and standing member for administrative reform.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang serves as the Deputy Head cum the standing member for digital transformation.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security Le Hong Nam works as the Deputy Head cum the standing member for the implementation of Project 06.

Additionally, the steering committee has four standing members, including Chief of the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Dang Quoc Toan, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Justice Nguyen Thi Hong Hanh, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center Vo Thi Trung Trinh and Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Home Affairs Phan Kieu Thanh Huong, along with 27 members who are heads of departments, committees, agencies and representatives of the People's Council and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and heads of the People's Committees of districts, towns and Thu Duc City.

The committee is responsible for researching and proposing to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City to build content, programs and plans according to each field of administrative reform, digital transformation and implementation of Project 06 in Ho Chi Minh City in accordance with the specific conditions of the city and legal regulations.

The committee is assigned to assist the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City in the works of directing, guiding, inspecting and urging departments, committees, agencies and the People's Committees of districts, towns and Thu Duc City to effectively implement the contents and tasks of the city’s administrative reform, digital transformation and Project 06.

In addition, the committee works to research and make proposals to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on policies, strategies and mechanisms to create a legal environment to promote the process of administrative reform, digital transformation and implementation of Project 06; monitor and propose to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City to commend collectives and individuals with their outstanding achievements and criticize and handle collectives and individuals with their violations and weaknesses in the assigned tasks.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong