Ho Chi Minh City, Cambodian localities propose cooperation programs

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan this morning received a working delegation from the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

At the reception, the Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee thanked the Cambodian Government for sending a delegation to Ho Chi Minh City to attend the fifth Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum.

Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan highly appreciated the traditional neighborly relationship between Vietnam and Cambodia, and he believed that this working trip would strengthen the understanding of people's cultures and the lives of both countries.

That will have solutions and measures to promote investment, trade, culture and people-to-people diplomacy between Vietnam and Cambodia in general and between Ho Chi Minh City and Cambodian localities in particular.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City leader proposed that the Ho Chi Minh City Trade and Investment Promotion Center and the Department of Foreign Affairs collaborate with the Cambodian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City to review cooperation programs between the two sides and propose specific action plans in various fields.

Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan proposed that Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia would alternately host large-scale trade and investment fairs showcasing high-quality products of each country, thereby creating distribution networks in each nation for mutual development.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan (R) presents a souvenir to Bong Sovath, Under Secretary of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation at the reception.

On behalf of the working delegation from Cambodia, Bong Sovath, Under Secretary of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation thanked the city leader for the warm welcome, and he informed that the Cambodian Government is concentrating on five key priorities for economic development, including people, human resources, road, water and electricity, and especially training human resources.

The Cambodian Government has a demand for training 1.5 million personnel in information technology in less-developed localities and is also concerned about preserving Cambodian culture and heritage.

Mr. Bong Sovath hoped for multifaceted cooperation and development of investment, trade, tourism, human resource training and people-to-people diplomacy between Ho Chi Minh City and Phnom Penh along with other Cambodian localities, thereby promoting the traditional neighborly friendship between the two localities in particular and between Vietnam and Cambodia in general.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong