According to the HCMC Department of Construction,the agency has been working closely with the city’s Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board to streamline the permitting process for key infrastructure projects.

Ho Chi Minh City accelerates key transport projects in its eastern area. (Photo: SGGP)

All proposals submitted by the Ho Chi Minh City Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board are now processed within a maximum of three working days, significantly faster than the standard administrative timeline of six working days.

Ho Chi Minh City has identified its primary objective as shortening construction timelines while ensuring project progress and traffic safety. The city aims to bring these transport projects into operation as early as possible, thereby helping to alleviate congestion in the eastern area, particularly along key gateway routes.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, Vo Khanh Hung, stated that regarding the progress of key transport projects, including the An Phu interchange, the My Thuy junction, and Luong Dinh Cua Street, the department has been coordinating closely with relevant agencies to resolve obstacles and accelerate construction timelines.

In response to restrictions on certain roads that had been hindering the transport of construction materials and equipment, the Department of Construction has coordinated with the city’s police, the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board, and local authorities to inspect sites and agree on measures allowing transport vehicles to operate outside morning and evening peak hours. This arrangement has ensured the timely supply of materials and equipment to construction sites, minimizing interruptions to ongoing projects.

Regarding temporary traffic arrangements in construction zones, the Department of Construction has approved all plans proposed by the Transport Board. Moving forward, the department will continue to work closely with relevant agencies to finalize traffic management schemes supporting the expansion of access roads to the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay expressway, as well as construction activities at the An Phú and My Thuy interchanges.

Ho Chi Minh City has set key priorities, including shortening construction timelines while ensuring project progress and traffic safety, to bring transport projects into operation as early as possible. This approach aims to alleviate congestion in the city’s eastern districts, particularly along major gateway routes such as Mai Chi Tho Street, Nguyen Thi Dinh Street, and the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay expressway.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Kim Khanh