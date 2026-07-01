Supporting industry conference links global buyers

HCMC on July 1 launched the Sourcing Fair of Supporting Industry 2026 alongside MTA Vietnam 2026, bringing Vietnamese manufacturers together with international buyers to strengthen supply chain linkages.

Mr. Nguyen Truong Thi, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade, speaks at the event.

HCMC inaugurated the Sourcing Fair of Supporting Industry 2026 alongside the 22nd International Precision Engineering and Manufacturing Exhibition and Conference (MTA Vietnam 2026), bringing together domestic manufacturers, foreign-invested enterprises (FDIs), and global industry leaders to foster supply chain partnerships and advance Vietnam's manufacturing sector on July 1.

The event is jointly organized by the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade, the HCMC Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA), the Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP), the Center for Industrial and Supporting Industry Development, business associations, and Informa Markets Vietnam.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Truong Thi, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade, said that previous editions of the supplier matching conference had attracted more than 175 FDI companies and facilitated over 2,500 business-matching sessions involving more than 620 Vietnamese supporting-industry manufacturers.

This year's conference features 20 FDI corporations and major Vietnamese industrial enterprises operating in electronics, home appliances, automotive manufacturing, mechanical engineering, semiconductor microchips, and other high-value industries.

Held concurrently with MTA Vietnam 2026, one of the region's longest-running and largest international exhibitions for precision engineering and manufacturing, the conference offers local supporting industry firms direct access to leading manufacturers, multinational corporations, and domestic and international partners. Organizers expect the event to help businesses better understand market demand, expand commercial partnerships, and improve their integration into global supply chains.

A company showcases its products at MTA Vietnam 2026.

Mr. Vo Son Dien, Chairman of the HCMC Supporting Industries Association (HASI), noted that many international corporations continue to expand investments in Vietnam's high-tech, digital technology, semiconductor, and green manufacturing sectors. He said the conference provides Vietnamese companies with a valuable platform to showcase their capabilities, identify new business opportunities, and strengthen their participation in global production networks.

In addition to one-on-one business matching sessions between buyers and Vietnamese suppliers, HASI and the organizers will host two intra-industry supply-demand networking events to encourage greater collaboration among domestic enterprises.

The conference also includes industry forums on cluster-based industrial cooperation and supply chain development, supplier-buyer networking sessions, and exhibition areas displaying components, industrial parts, and products from participating manufacturers.

Running alongside the conference, MTA Vietnam 2026 features more than 450 brands from over 18 countries and territories, showcasing the latest technologies and manufacturing solutions. A major highlight is Supporting Industry Show 2026, jointly organized by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) in HCMC, the HCMC Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC), and the Center for Industrial and Supporting Industry Development. The program brings together more than 44 leading supporting industry companies from Japan and Vietnam. The exhibition also includes a dedicated HCMC pavilion, organized by ITPC in collaboration with HASI, to showcase the manufacturing capabilities and supply capacity of Vietnamese enterprises. MTA Vietnam 2026 runs through July 4.

By Thanh Dung – Translated by Thuy Doan