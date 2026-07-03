Over 336,000 pigs, poultry dead or culled in Vietnam amid disease outbreaks

More than 336,000 pigs and poultry died or were culled in Vietnam during the first half of 2026 as African swine fever and avian influenza outbreaks intensified, although the livestock sector continued to record overall growth.

A vet injects a vaccine to prevent African swine fever ( Illustrative photo)

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment said the country's livestock sector remained stable during the first six months of 2026, although outbreaks of African swine fever and avian influenza became more severe than in the same period last year.

According to the Ministry, Vietnam recorded 697 African swine fever outbreaks in 28 provinces and cities during the first half of the year, up 59.5 percent year on year.

A total of 94,583 pigs were infected, an increase of 44.2 percent, while 96,134 pigs died or were culled, up 48.3 percent from a year earlier.

Avian influenza was reported in 50 outbreaks across 15 provinces and cities, 3.8 times higher than in the same period last year.

The outbreaks infected 223,914 poultry, up 8.3 times year on year, while 239,871 birds died or were culled, an increase of 7.7 times.

By contrast, foot-and-mouth disease showed a declining trend.

During the first six months of the year, Vietnam recorded 13 outbreaks in seven provinces and cities, down 18.2 percent from a year earlier. The number of infected livestock fell by 35.3 percent, while livestock deaths and culling declined by 61.1 percent.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment said the livestock sector continued to maintain growth as large-scale farming and biosecure production models expanded.

By the end of June, Vietnam's pig herd was estimated to have increased by 2.2 percent year on year, while the poultry population rose 3.1 percent.

Live pig production reached approximately 2.86 million tons, up 4.8 percent from a year earlier, while poultry meat output totaled about 1.3 million tons, an increase of 5.6 percent.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan