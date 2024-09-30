National

Hillside cracks appear in many areas, prompting urgent evacuations

On September 30, severe hillside cracking continued in several areas of North Central Vietnam, prompting local authorities and forces to swiftly evacuate hundreds of residents to safety.

Authorities help residents of Puc Village, Nam Giai Commune, Que Phong District, Nghe An Province, relocate their homes to avoid landslides.
Due to prolonged heavy rains caused by typhoons Yagi and Soulik, a dangerous fissure has appeared on a hill in Na Kha Quarter, Muong Lat Town, Muong Lat District, Thanh Hoa Province, extending approximately 400 meters in length and 30-40 centimeters in width.

Mr. Ngan Trong Hiep, Chairman of the Muong Lat Town People's Committee, reported that local authorities and stationed armed forces have urgently relocated 22 households, totaling 111 people, to safer areas. They also assisted in dismantling parts of some homes and transporting residents' belongings to temporary shelters.

In Quan Son District (Thanh Hoa), authorities and local forces evacuated 55 households, comprising 220 residents, from Cha Khot Hamlet (Na Meo Commune) to safety. A crack on the hillside above Cha Khot Village has now extended about 300 meters long and 50-70 centimeters wide, with some areas showing sinkholes deeper than 2 meters.

Meanwhile, in Nghe An Province, local authorities evacuated four households from Puc Village, Nam Giai Commune, Que Phong District, to safety. A crack on Pu Meo Mountain above the village measures nearly 50 meters in length, 20-40 centimeters in width, and reaches depths of up to 10 meters.

Some photos at the Na Kha Quarter, Muong Lat Town, Muong Lat District, Thanh Hoa Province:

