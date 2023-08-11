Highway 28B connecting Mui Ne - Da Lat in urgent need of upgrade

The Vietnam Road Administration has just sought the Ministry of Transport’s appraisal for the feasibility study report and investment approval for the National Highway 28B renovation and upgrading project.

This national highway is about 69 kilometers long, connecting Binh Thuan and Lam Dong provinces. The beginning point of the highway intersects with National Highway 1A in Bac Binh District (Binh Thuan Province) while the ending point intersects with National Highway 20 in Duc Trong District (Lam Dong Province).

This is not only the fastest route between the two tourist centers of Da Lat and Phan Thiet cities, but also the shortest East-West traffic axis connecting National Highway 1A, the North-South Expressway to the East, National Highway 20 with the Central Highlands, and the Northeastern economic region of Cambodia. This is also the route connecting the tourist triangle of HCMC - Binh Thuan - Lam Dong provinces. However, since the Dau Giay - Phan Thiet - Vinh Hao expressway came into operation, the volume of vehicles transporting goods and passengers has increased dramatically, worsening the already degraded and pothole-filled National Highway 28B.

According to the Vietnam Road Administration, the project to renovate and upgrade National Highway 28B is scheduled for the end of the first quarter of 2024, implemented in the period between 2023 and 2026. The project features a Grade-III road, with an 11-meter width, and a designated speed of 80 kilometers per hour. Total investment is about US$60 million (VND1.435 trillion) from the state budget.

In related news, 12 projects are in preparation for construction from now to the end of 2023, with many projects in the Southern region, said the Ministry of Transport on August 10.

In particular, in August 2023, two projects are to be started, namely the Hoa Lien - Tuy Loan expressway (Da Nang City), as well as the project of renovating and upgrading National Highway 8C (Ha Tinh Province).

In September 2023, the Ministry of Transport is to kick off three projects, namely raising the vertical clearance of overpasses crossing the national inland waterway, phase 1 (Southern area); Eastern bypass of Dong Ha City (Quang Tri Province); renovating and upgrading National Road 14B (Da Nang City).

In the fourth quarter, there are 7 projects expected to be started, including upgrading Cao Lanh - Lo Te route (through Dong Thap Province and Can Tho City); upgrading the road surface of the Lo Te - Rach Soi route (through Can Tho City and Kien Giang Province); Dai Ngai bridge on Highway 60; upgrading the Km18 - Km80 section on National Highway 4B; the Chon Thanh - Duc Hoa section on Ho Chi Minh road; building an information system to manage vehicles, drivers, transport, and railway safety.